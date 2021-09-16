xRhodium (XRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $991,559.46

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. xRhodium has a market cap of $991,559.46 and approximately $114.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 23% higher against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001649 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005478 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001883 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00028587 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001697 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005623 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

