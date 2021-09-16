XSGD Hits Market Capitalization of $37.91 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, XSGD has traded down 1% against the dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $37.91 million and $1.34 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001548 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 54,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 50,872,773 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

