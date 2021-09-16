XTRABYTES (XBY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $522.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 64.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 63.5% lower against the dollar. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $218,729.03 and $522.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00072893 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00078224 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00134809 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00121028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.72 or 0.00175950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013997 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.