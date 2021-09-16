Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 294,470 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 1.10% of Xunlei worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Xunlei in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 1,553.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 35,086 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 56,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

XNET opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $210.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Xunlei Limited has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

