Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Stake Decreased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 294,470 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 1.10% of Xunlei worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 1,553.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 35,086 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 709.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 193,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 169,933 shares during the last quarter. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XNET opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $210.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Xunlei Limited has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

