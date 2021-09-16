YAM (YAM) Trading Up 28.6% Over Last 7 Days

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One YAM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on major exchanges. YAM has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YAM has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YAM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00062332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00141878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.96 or 0.00804828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046574 BTC.

YAM Coin Profile

YAM is a coin. It was first traded on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YAM is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.