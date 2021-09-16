Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.06

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.06 and last traded at C$5.15, with a volume of 2401051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.37.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YRI. Cormark dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The stock has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.66.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$537.42 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.3593271 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.40%.

About Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

