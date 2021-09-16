Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

YARIY opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.908 dividend. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YARIY. Zacks Investment Research cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

