YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YASKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $111.66 on Thursday. YASKAWA Electric has a 1-year low of $73.06 and a 1-year high of $117.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YASKAWA Electric will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

