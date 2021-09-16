YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YASKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.
OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $111.66 on Thursday. YASKAWA Electric has a 1-year low of $73.06 and a 1-year high of $117.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
About YASKAWA Electric
YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.
