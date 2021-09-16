YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Position Increased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 1.19% of YETI worth $95,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in YETI by 217.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,736,000 after buying an additional 1,686,377 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 59.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 833,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after buying an additional 311,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in YETI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after buying an additional 292,612 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in YETI by 297.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 336,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,315,000 after buying an additional 251,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 103.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after buying an additional 224,868 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI stock opened at $101.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,908.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.