Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.23 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. Yext has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YEXT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $75,445.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,461.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,737 shares of company stock worth $1,121,150. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yext stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

