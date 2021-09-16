YF Link (YFL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $427,947.00

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. YF Link has a market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $427,947.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for $117.82 or 0.00247437 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YF Link alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00062072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00140782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.22 or 0.00802724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046721 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.