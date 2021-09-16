Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Market Cap Reaches $3.45 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $585,646.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000725 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00072783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00120836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00176051 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,531.17 or 0.07446561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,436.46 or 1.00034526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.87 or 0.00853800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002782 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

