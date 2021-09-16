YouGov (LON:YOU) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,294.58

YouGov plc (LON:YOU)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,294.58 ($16.91) and traded as high as GBX 1,390 ($18.16). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 1,320 ($17.25), with a volume of 72,372 shares changing hands.

YOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on YouGov from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,455 ($19.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on YouGov from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,294.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,151.49. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

