Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $184,498.44 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David W. Gibbs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.60. The stock had a trading volume of 24,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,855. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.18 and its 200 day moving average is $119.60.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

