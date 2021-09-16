Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $127.63. 25,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,855. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.60. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,606 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,076. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.