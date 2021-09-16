Yum China Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Yum China in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on YUMC. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.72.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $57.60 on Thursday. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

