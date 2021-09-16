Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Yum China alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 46.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after buying an additional 65,162 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Yum China by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.81. Yum China has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.