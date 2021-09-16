Zachary E. Savas Buys 5,000 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ALTG stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,961. The firm has a market cap of $422.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. Research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ALTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth $250,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 201,609 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at $332,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at $228,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

