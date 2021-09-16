Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.11 Million

Equities analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to report sales of $183.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $214.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.22 million. Agenus reported sales of $14.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,134.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $263.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.94 million to $349.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $99.27 million, with estimates ranging from $69.80 million to $143.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13).

AGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

AGEN opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agenus by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 17.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after buying an additional 2,109,183 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 7.1% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after buying an additional 912,567 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 37.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,636,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after buying an additional 1,549,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

