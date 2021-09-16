Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $222.65 Million

Analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce $222.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.30 million and the highest is $224.00 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $202.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $917.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $911.35 million to $923.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $993.35 million, with estimates ranging from $982.34 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

NYSE:ACC opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $52.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 569.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 37,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 15.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 21,477 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

