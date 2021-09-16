Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

