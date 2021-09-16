Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.43 Million

Analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will report sales of $128.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.16 million and the highest is $133.84 million. BRP Group posted sales of $65.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $534.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.58 million to $543.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $730.50 million, with estimates ranging from $644.11 million to $762.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BRP Group.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:BRP opened at $34.81 on Thursday. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.