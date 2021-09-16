Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Announce $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

