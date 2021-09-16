Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). Caladrius Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

CLBS stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

