Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Post $0.54 EPS

Analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.50. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVCY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $20.16. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.