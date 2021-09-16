Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.96 Million

Equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will report $45.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.57 million to $48.00 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $43.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $185.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.64 million to $190.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $190.39 million, with estimates ranging from $183.20 million to $203.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 20.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $619.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.38. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $177,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

