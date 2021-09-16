Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.50. First Busey reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $22.72 on Thursday. First Busey has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

