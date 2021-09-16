Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.50. First Busey reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.
On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.
First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $22.72 on Thursday. First Busey has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 46.46%.
First Busey Company Profile
First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.
