Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. RadNet reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,892. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. RadNet has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

In other RadNet news, Director David L. Swartz purchased 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the second quarter worth $10,966,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 191,991 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 150,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the second quarter worth about $4,282,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

