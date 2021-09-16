Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. Toll Brothers posted earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $60.54 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.36.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

