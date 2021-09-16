Zacks: Analysts Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Brokerages expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to post $110,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Altimmune reported sales of $2.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $1.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.98 million, with estimates ranging from $350,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million.

ALT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Altimmune stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $24.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $656.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

