Zacks: Analysts Expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Analysts expect that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Avient posted sales of $924.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth about $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth about $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 735.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

