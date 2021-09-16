Zacks: Analysts Expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.67 Billion

Brokerages forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will post $6.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.72 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $5.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $26.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.78 billion to $26.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.30 billion to $29.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $97.41 on Thursday. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 189,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

