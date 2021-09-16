Zacks: Analysts Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the highest is $2.81. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings per share of $2.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $11.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.44.

NYSE FDS traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $382.18. 149,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,891. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $390.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $363.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,499,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 982,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,743,000 after purchasing an additional 44,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,266,000 after purchasing an additional 60,241 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

