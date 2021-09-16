Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. Franklin Covey also reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million.

FC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FC traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.00. 161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.44 million, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.