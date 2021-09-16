Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.63. Global Ship Lease reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSL. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSL traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $24.73. 837,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,599. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $897.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,994,000 after buying an additional 1,021,795 shares during the period. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $11,280,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth $10,845,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth $6,798,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 53.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

