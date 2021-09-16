Zacks: Analysts Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Post $1.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Hub Group posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.64.

HUBG stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $74.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter worth $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter worth $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter worth $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

