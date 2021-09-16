Zacks: Analysts Expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.31. Jabil reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $180,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 1,938.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $62.95. 623,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,025. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

