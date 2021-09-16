Zacks: Analysts Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will report $165.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.50 million and the highest is $172.70 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $145.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $693.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $687.43 million to $705.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $688.38 million, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $715.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $2,664,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,181,532.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 14,983 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $526,502.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,821 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,881. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth $79,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

