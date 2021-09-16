Zacks: Analysts Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.12 Million

Brokerages predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will report $205.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $204.90 million to $205.33 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $205.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $847.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $844.59 million to $849.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $882.36 million, with estimates ranging from $876.40 million to $888.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million.

Several brokerages have commented on NTCT. TheStreet cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 80.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.26.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

