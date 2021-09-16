Zacks: Analysts Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. RE/MAX also posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RE/MAX by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 72,598 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RE/MAX by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in RE/MAX by 94,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMAX opened at $31.32 on Thursday. RE/MAX has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $591.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

