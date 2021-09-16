Zacks: Analysts Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Brokerages expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). VistaGen Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VistaGen Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$2.92 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 598,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,356. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $563.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

