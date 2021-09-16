Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.33. Fabrinet posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on FN shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

FN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $106.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.02. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $107.74.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,268 shares of company stock worth $6,093,231 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 119.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 31.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 102,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after buying an additional 24,427 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 14.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,425,000 after purchasing an additional 182,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

