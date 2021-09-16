Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.35. Kimco Realty posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Several research firms have recently commented on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 131,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,595. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

