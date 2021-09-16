Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will post $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.10. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.