Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to report sales of $29.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.10 million. Omeros reported sales of $26.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $111.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.20 million to $112.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $148.46 million, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $163.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million.

OMER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. WBB Securities raised their target price on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,435,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Omeros by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 618,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 191,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $971.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

