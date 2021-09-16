Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Purple Biotech’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Biotech.

PPBT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 81,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,413. Purple Biotech has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $131.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Purple Biotech by 69.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 90,135 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Purple Biotech in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Purple Biotech in the second quarter worth about $2,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development.

