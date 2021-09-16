Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.77. Renasant reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNST. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Renasant stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Renasant has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Renasant by 1,074.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Renasant during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.