Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.91 Million

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to post sales of $61.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.08 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $55.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $245.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $246.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $271.78 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $278.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.3% in the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

