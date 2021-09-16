Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Post Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 689.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $7.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.50 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equities began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of SBLK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 73,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 1,647.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,640,000 after buying an additional 6,749,050 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 1,589,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,335,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after buying an additional 176,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.